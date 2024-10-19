Dive Worldwide flash sale ngayon

Ang Pinakamalaking Online na Resource para sa Scuba Divers
Manta in the Maldives (Shutterstock / Dive Worldwide)
Manta in the Maldives (Shutterstock / Dive Worldwide)

Tour operator Dive Worldwide wants divers to be aware that it has a flash sale live from now until the end of October, offering savings of £150pp on all destinations when making a new direct booking for a 2025 holiday.

Examples designed to tempt include the Best of Maldives Liveaboard itinerary, leaving divers time between this and next year to anticipate exploring North and South Malé and Ari atolls, where the highlights include manta cleaning stations, possible whale shark encounters and drift-dives.

Pagkatapos ay mayroong West Komodo Explorer package, providing access to Indonesian diving in Sumbawa and the western Komodo area. “The dedicated dive-resort in Kalimaya offers daily dive-trips to three world-renowned locations, in addition to the incredible house reef with its plethora of rare and unusual marine life,” says the operator.

In the Caribbean option there is the option of a stay at the Golden Rock Resort on the island of St Eustatius, diving with Dive Statia to explore the range of dive-sites on offer, including shipwrecks with artefacts, coral reefs and coral-encrusted lava flows.

These are just a taster of possible resort and liveaboard holidays and Sumisid sa Buong Mundo says it can also provide many tailor-made options. The £150pp discount applies to new direct bookings for travel in 2025 made up to and including 31 October, 2024 but does require a minimum spend per person of £2,000. Quote ‘DWOCT24’ when making an enquiry.

Gayundin sa Divernet: 52 PRO DIVERS' PABORITO LOCAL DIVE-SITE

@adefrutos63 #askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kapag ang huli mo ay naging napaka-stress dahil sa kakapusan ng hangin? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kung ang huli mo ay sobrang stressful dahil sa kakulangan ng hangin?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Pagbalik sa Tubig Pagkatapos ng Masamang Pagsisid? #AskMark #scuba

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod.

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Ang mga Gabay ay Binayaran sa Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Ron: Diver namatay sa Mexico sa solo cenote probe
Steve Weinman: Diver namatay sa Mexico sa solo cenote probe
Tricia: Ang pagkabigla ng Lusitania
Ron: Diver namatay sa Mexico sa solo cenote probe
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish Capital ng Pilipinas
Kamakailang mga Balita
