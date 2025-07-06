Mga Subscription sa Magazine
Alisin ang Mga Ad sa halagang £3/buwan
Mag-sign in

Nabawi ng mga scapa divers ang mga artifact ng HMS Vanguard

Sundan kami sa Google News
Mag-subscribe sa aming Lingguhang Newsletter
Binibigyang-liwanag ng isang maninisid ang pangalan ng Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Binibigyang-liwanag ng isang maninisid ang pangalan ng Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Isang kampana at mga artifact na nauugnay sa baril mula sa WW1 battleship na HMS Taliba have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey ay isinagawa noong 2023.

HMS Taliba ay isang 19,560-toneladang Dreadnought na inilunsad sa Barrow-in-Furness noong 1909, at nakakita ng aksyon sa Labanan ng Jutland noong 1916.

Ang barkong pandigma na HMS Vanguard ay nawala noong 1917 (Royal Navy)
Ang barkong pandigma na HMS Vanguard ay nawala noong 1917 (Royal Navy)

Karamihan sa kanyang karera ay ginugol sa North Sea patrol ngunit noong 9 Hulyo, 1917, isang serye ng magazine explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Ang wreck, na nasa 34m ng tubig, ay protektado bilang isang war grave lamang noong 1984, kung saan ang oras na ito ay mabigat na nailigtas para sa mga non-ferrous na metal. Ang mga gitnang seksyon ay itinaas para sa scrap, bagaman ang iba kabilang ang busog at popa ay nanatiling buo sa ilalim ng dagat.

HMS Taliba is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Anim na araw na window

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Nile campaign plate mula sa Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Nile campaign plate mula sa Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier Taliba.

Kasunod ng konserbasyon ng Pambansang Museo ng Royal Navy, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Museo ng Scapa Flow para ipakita. Ang kampana ng pangunahing barko ay makikita sa Dock Museum sa Barrow-in-Furness.

HMS Vanguard bell na ipinapakita sa Barrow's Dock Museum
HMS Vanguard bell na ipinapakita sa Barrow's Dock Museum

Ang mga dreadnought ng Royal Navy ay may dalang tatlo hanggang limang kampana. Bukod sa kampana ng pangunahing barko ay malamang na mayroong isang quarterdeck bell, isa sa silid ng makina at mas maliit para sa bawat bangka ng barko at silid ng silid.

Gayundin sa Divernet: Ang bagong koleksyon ng imahe ng mga divers ay nagbibigay liwanag sa mga barkong pandigma ng Scapa, Scapa Flow 100 History at Wrecks, Daloy ng Dive Scapa, Pilgrimage to Scapa Flow

pinakabagong Episode ng Podcast mula sa Scuba Diver Mag
Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Natututo ako tungkol sa sidemount at nahihirapan akong maghanap ng malinaw na halimbawa kung paano i-rig ang mga tangke. Alam kong masasakop ito sa pagsasanay, ngunit kailangan kong malaman kung ano ang makukuha ko bago ako kumuha ng klase, walang magandang sidemount shop malapit sa akin. Maaari mo bang ipakita kung paano ni-rigged ang mga sidemount tank at deco/stage tank? Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Mahahalagang Affiliate Link na Dapat Subaybayan 🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Mamili ng Scuba Gears Dito: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF4LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu8EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde========== ✅ Scuba Magazine Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat. Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran! Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, mga review ng gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat!

@jaketarren
#askmark Hoy! Natututo ako tungkol sa sidemount at nahihirapan akong maghanap ng malinaw na halimbawa kung paano i-rig ang mga tangke. Alam kong masasakop ito sa pagsasanay, ngunit kailangan kong malaman kung ano ang makukuha ko bago ako kumuha ng klase, walang magandang sidemount shop malapit sa akin.

Maaari mo bang ipakita kung paano ni-rigged ang mga sidemount tank at deco/stage tank?

Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/

✅ Mahalagang Affiliate Links na Susundan

🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Mamili ng Mga Scuba Gear Dito:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tungkol sa Scuba Diver Magazine.

Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat.

Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran!

Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Paano Mo Mag-rig ng Sidemount Cylinder?

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Paano ako makakabit ng kumikislap na ilaw sa aking kambal o nag-iisang silindro upang makita/hanapin ako ng aking kaibigan kahit na mahina ang visibility o sa gabi? Ang karaniwang lanyard sa mga bagay na ito ay laging hinahayaan ang liwanag na bumagsak pababa at nakakubli ito. Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Mahahalagang Affiliate Link na Dapat Subaybayan 🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Mamili ng Scuba Gears Dito: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF4LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu8EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde========= ✅ Scuba Magazine Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat. Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran! Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=6

@martink72
#askmark Paano ako makakabit ng kumikislap na ilaw sa aking kambal o nag-iisang silindro para makita/hanapin ako ng aking kaibigan kahit na mahina ang visibility o sa gabi? Ang karaniwang lanyard sa mga bagay na ito ay laging hinahayaan ang liwanag na bumagsak pababa at nakakubli ito.
Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/

✅ Mahalagang Affiliate Links na Susundan

🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Mamili ng Mga Scuba Gear Dito:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tungkol sa Scuba Diver Magazine.

Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat.

Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran!

Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Paano Ko Magkakabit ng Kumikislap na Ilaw na Strobe Sa Aking Sarili Para Makita Ako ng Aking Buddy? #askmark #scubadiving

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Tingnan ang Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxe7wy9b https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear, Mga Review sa Underwater, Scuba, www. Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Website ng Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://divermagtwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nakipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

Bisitahin ang Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

MGA PAGBILI NG GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ito ba ang Pinakamagandang Dive Center Kailanman? W\@wakatobidiveresort

sumuskribi

PANOORIN TAYO!

Kumuha ng lingguhang roundup ng lahat ng balita at artikulo ng Divernet Scuba Mask
Hindi kami spam! Basahin ang aming patakaran sa privacy para sa karagdagang impormasyon.
sumuskribi
Ipaalam ang tungkol sa
bisita

0 Comments
Karamihan Binoto
Pinakabago Pinakamatanda
Mga Paunang puna sa Inline
Tingnan ang lahat ng mga komento
Kamakailang Komento
Ron: Hiniling ni Orcas sa mga tao na tanghalian, magbahagi ng mga masahe
Miss Terry: Ang lahat-ng-kontinente na maninisid ay bumasag ng rekord ng isang linggo
Shawne Moran: Ang tugon ni DAN sa mga kabiguan
robert watts: Ang lahat-ng-kontinente na maninisid ay bumasag ng rekord ng isang linggo
Shawne Moran: Ang tugon ni DAN sa mga kabiguan
Kamakailang mga Balita
Nabawi ng mga scapa divers ang mga artifact ng HMS Vanguard Nabawi ng mga scapa divers ang mga artifact ng HMS Vanguard
Best-sellers to bullion: Tumawag para sa shipwreck gold trafficking trial Best-sellers to bullion: Tumawag para sa shipwreck gold trafficking trial
Andy Torbet skydiving sa dive festival Andy Torbet skydiving sa dive festival
Ang Southend ay nagho-host ng London shipwreck update Ang Southend ay nagho-host ng London shipwreck update
Si Olivier Leger ay nagpapakita ng bagong likhang sining – Ambassador Si Olivier Leger ay nagpapakita ng bagong likhang sining – Ambassador
Sa magandang paa: Iceland na gumagawa ng tama sa pamamagitan ng mga balyena Sa magandang paa: Iceland na gumagawa ng tama sa pamamagitan ng mga balyena
Ugnay sa amin
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread Tiktok
Ang hindi nauugnay na mga larawan sa site na ito ay copyright ng photographer.
Makipag-ugnayan sa DIVER Magazine para sa mga detalye.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Lahat ng karapatan ay nakareserba.
Mga Subscription ng Regalo
Mag-subscribe sa halagang £3/buwan