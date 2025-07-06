Nabawi ng mga scapa divers ang mga artifact ng HMS Vanguard

Isang kampana at mga artifact na nauugnay sa baril mula sa WW1 battleship na HMS Taliba have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN).

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey ay isinagawa noong 2023.

HMS Taliba ay isang 19,560-toneladang Dreadnought na inilunsad sa Barrow-in-Furness noong 1909, at nakakita ng aksyon sa Labanan ng Jutland noong 1916.

Ang barkong pandigma na HMS Vanguard ay nawala noong 1917 (Royal Navy)

Karamihan sa kanyang karera ay ginugol sa North Sea patrol ngunit noong 9 Hulyo, 1917, isang serye ng magazine explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Ang wreck, na nasa 34m ng tubig, ay protektado bilang isang war grave lamang noong 1984, kung saan ang oras na ito ay mabigat na nailigtas para sa mga non-ferrous na metal. Ang mga gitnang seksyon ay itinaas para sa scrap, bagaman ang iba kabilang ang busog at popa ay nanatiling buo sa ilalim ng dagat.

HMS Taliba is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Anim na araw na window

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Nile campaign plate mula sa Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier Taliba.

Kasunod ng konserbasyon ng Pambansang Museo ng Royal Navy, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Museo ng Scapa Flow para ipakita. Ang kampana ng pangunahing barko ay makikita sa Dock Museum sa Barrow-in-Furness.

HMS Vanguard bell na ipinapakita sa Barrow's Dock Museum

Ang mga dreadnought ng Royal Navy ay may dalang tatlo hanggang limang kampana. Bukod sa kampana ng pangunahing barko ay malamang na mayroong isang quarterdeck bell, isa sa silid ng makina at mas maliit para sa bawat bangka ng barko at silid ng silid.

