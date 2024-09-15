Ang Pinakamalaking Online na Resource para sa Scuba Divers
SS United States liner to become world’s largest artificial reef

Estados Unidos

The enormous ocean-going liner SS United States is set to become the world's largest artificial reef, with the news that Okaloosa County has signed an agreement to buy the vessel and plans to sink it off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The 302-metre SS United States was launched in 1952, and still holds the Blue Riband for the fastest transatlantic crossing by an ocean liner. It is currently docked in Philadelphia.

Known as ‘America's Flagship', it was designed to be convertible to a troopship if needed, capable of transporting 14,000 troops for 10,000 miles without refuelling. The ship carried four US Presidents and numerous celebrities during its service life.

Estados Unidos
The cavernous interior of the SS United States

The liner will join the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier, which is currently the world's largest artificial reef, and was sunk off Pensacola in 2006. It attracts 10,000 divers annually, generating approximately $3.6 million per year in direct spending (as of 2015).

The plan is to sink the vessel upright in a depth that will make it accessible to all – recreational divers will be able to explore the upper superstructure of the massive ship, while technical divers will be able to venture into the deeper areas and sections.

Ecologically, the artificial reef will create new habitats for marine life, and this increased fish population will in turn attract more recreational anglers, who also contribute to the local economy through spending on equipment, boat rentals, fuel, and charters.

Estados Unidos
The massive superstructure of the SS United States will provide plenty to explore

Photo credit: Michael Barnette

@ValTaylor7 #askMark Kumusta Mark, isa akong bagong sertipikadong maninisid at nakagawa na ng 10 dive (lahat sa nirentahang gamit) at sa ilang dive ay naka-lock ang aking panga. Nangyayari din minsan kung mag snorkeling ng matagal kaya iniisip ko kung ito ba ay dahil sa bigat ng 2nd stage o hindi gaanong komportableng mouthpiece. Kung ito ay mouthpiece at nakakuha ako ng magandang isa na akma sa akin nang husto (anumang mga rekomendasyon?) Ang mga dive center ba sa pangkalahatan ay magpapalit sa kanila kapag nagrenta ako ng gamit? Salamat sa anumang payo Val

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Hi Mark, isa akong bagong sertipikadong maninisid at nakagawa na ng 10 dive (lahat sa nirentahang gamit) at sa ilang dive ay naka-lock ang aking panga. Nangyayari din minsan kung mag snorkeling ng matagal kaya iniisip ko kung ito ba ay dahil sa bigat ng 2nd stage o hindi gaanong komportableng mouthpiece. Kung ito ay mouthpiece at nakakuha ako ng magandang isa na akma sa akin (anumang mga rekomendasyon?) Ang mga dive center ba sa pangkalahatan ay magpapalit sa kanila kapag nagrenta ako ng gamit? Salamat sa anumang payo
Val
@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark Kapag nag-dive gamit ang AI transmitter at isang SPG, gamit ang AI transmitter gamit ang HP port sa ibabaw ng iyong kaliwang balikat kaya ito ay nasa gilid ng iyong dive computer, paano mo iruruta ang hose para sa SPG? Isyu ba na ang SPG hose ay nagmumula sa kanang HP port ngunit kailangan pa rin sa kaliwang hita na D-Ring? O irerekomenda mo bang ilagay ang iyong dive computer sa kanang kamay?

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark Kapag nag-dive gamit ang parehong AI transmitter at isang SPG, gamit ang AI transmitter gamit ang HP port sa iyong kaliwang balikat kaya ito ay nasa parehong gilid ng iyong dive computer, paano mo iruruta ang hose para sa SPG? Isyu ba na ang SPG hose ay nagmumula sa kanang HP port ngunit kailangan pa rin sa kaliwang hita na D-Ring? O irerekomenda mo bang ilagay ang iyong dive computer sa kanang kamay?
Ngayong linggo sa podcast, nag-donate si James Bond ng limitadong edisyon ng mga motorsiklo sa RNLI, hinihiling ng British Sub Aqua Club ang mga diver na maghanda para linisin ang ating mga karagatan sa Setyembre. At tila, lahat tayo ay mga extreme sportster dahil ang scuba diving ay nasa numero uno sa isang poll ranking na extreme sports na gustong subukan ng mga tao ngunit, huwag isipin na masusubok pa nila

Ngayong linggo sa podcast, nag-donate si James Bond ng limitadong edisyon ng mga motorsiklo sa RNLI, hinihiling ng British Sub Aqua Club ang mga diver na maghanda para linisin ang ating mga karagatan sa Setyembre. At tila, lahat tayo ay mga extreme sportster dahil ang scuba diving ay nasa numero uno sa isang poll ranking na extreme sports na gustong subukan ng mga tao ngunit, huwag isipin na masusubok pa nila.


