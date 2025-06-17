Seafari Diving upang ilunsad ang marangyang Bahamas liveaboard, Blue Marlin

Seafari Diving, which operates high-end dive vessels in Egypt and the Maldives, has announced it is set to launch a state-of-the-art luxury liveaboard, Blue Marlin, next year which will redefine the scuba diving experience in the Bahamas.

Purpose-built from the keel up by divers for divers, this magnificent steel-hulled vessel will offer the ultimate blend of comfort, safety, and world-class diving adventures.

Spanning 42 metres in length and eight metres in width, Blue Marlin has been meticulously designed to provide an unparalleled diving experience. With four spacious decks and 14 elegantly appointed cabins, the vessel accommodates up to 26 guests in supreme comfort. Accommodation options include two single cabins, two king-size cabins, and ten twin cabins, all featuring en suite bathrooms, ocean views, and individually controlled air conditioning units.

Lavishly appointed twin cabin on Blue Marlin

WiFi with high-speed internet access will be available throughout the vessel as well as an onboard intranet and entertainment system.

Blue Marlin will operate five-, seven-, ten-, and 14-night itineraries, navigating the most spectacular dive sites across the Bahamas, with a particular focus on world-class shark diving. Guests will have the opportunity to dive alongside hammerheads, tiger sharks, and oceanic whitetips, exploring vibrant coral reefs, dramatic drop-offs, mystical blue holes, historic wrecks, and so much more in the thriving marine ecosystems of the Bahamas.

Blue Marlin will have a spacious dive deck

Designed with divers’ safety and convenience in mind, Blue Marlin boasts a spacious dive deck, offering ample room for gear storage and preparation. Onboard facilities include a dedicated dining room with panoramic ocean views and a lounge that offers breathtaking vistas of the open sea, providing the perfect spaces for relaxation between dives.

Additionally, the vessel features a sun deck with loungers and an al fresco bar area with comfortable seating, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests to unwind after a day of diving.

Sun deck on the Blue Marlin

The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art safety and navigation systems and is classed as a passenger yacht, ensuring compliance with the highest international safety standards.

Dive into the exceptional

To enhance the diving experience, Blue Marlin will be supported by two RIBs, offer nitrox, and provide diving courses. The vessel is rebreather and technical diving friendly and, through a partnership with KISS Rebreathers US and Dive Talk, will offer instruction and rental of the new DiveTalk GO! rebreather system. Additionally, guests will have access to high-quality rental equipment from Bare Sports and Atomic Aquatics.

Blue Marlin is also built with sustainability in mind. The vessel will be equipped with a sewage treatment plant and emission reduction devices to ensure minimal impact on the environment, aligning with Seafari Diving’s commitment to eco-consciou operations.

The inviting lounge on the Blue Marlin

“We built Blue Marlin to be the ultimate liveaboard experience for divers seeking comfort, adventure, and world-class diving,” said Jean Henon, Seafari founder. “With its luxurious amenities, expert crew, and carefully curated itineraries, we look forward to welcoming guests aboard for unforgettable adventures in the Bahamas.”

Blue Marlin is now open for bookings, with departures beginning in October 2026. Cruise prices start from $2,350. For more information and to reserve your diving adventure, click dito.