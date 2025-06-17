Mga Subscription sa Magazine
Alisin ang Mga Ad sa halagang £3/buwan
Mag-sign in

Seafari Diving upang ilunsad ang marangyang Bahamas liveaboard, Blue Marlin

Sundan kami sa Google News
Mag-subscribe sa aming Lingguhang Newsletter
Asul na marlin

Seafari Diving, which operates high-end dive vessels in Egypt and the Maldives, has announced it is set to launch a state-of-the-art luxury liveaboard, Blue Marlin, next year which will redefine the scuba diving experience in the Bahamas.

Purpose-built from the keel up by divers for divers, this magnificent steel-hulled vessel will offer the ultimate blend of comfort, safety, and world-class diving adventures.

Spanning 42 metres in length and eight metres in width, Blue Marlin has been meticulously designed to provide an unparalleled diving experience. With four spacious decks and 14 elegantly appointed cabins, the vessel accommodates up to 26 guests in supreme comfort. Accommodation options include two single cabins, two king-size cabins, and ten twin cabins, all featuring en suite bathrooms, ocean views, and individually controlled air conditioning units.

Asul na marlin
Lavishly appointed twin cabin on Blue Marlin

WiFi with high-speed internet access will be available throughout the vessel as well as an onboard intranet and entertainment system.

Blue Marlin will operate five-, seven-, ten-, and 14-night itineraries, navigating the most spectacular dive sites across the Bahamas, with a particular focus on world-class shark diving. Guests will have the opportunity to dive alongside hammerheads, tiger sharks, and oceanic whitetips, exploring vibrant coral reefs, dramatic drop-offs, mystical blue holes, historic wrecks, and so much more in the thriving marine ecosystems of the Bahamas.

Asul na marlin
Blue Marlin will have a spacious dive deck

Designed with divers’ safety and convenience in mind, Blue Marlin boasts a spacious dive deck, offering ample room for gear storage and preparation. Onboard facilities include a dedicated dining room with panoramic ocean views and a lounge that offers breathtaking vistas of the open sea, providing the perfect spaces for relaxation between dives.

Additionally, the vessel features a sun deck with loungers and an al fresco bar area with comfortable seating, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests to unwind after a day of diving.

Asul na marlin
Sun deck on the Blue Marlin

The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art safety and navigation systems and is classed as a passenger yacht, ensuring compliance with the highest international safety standards.

Dive into the exceptional

To enhance the diving experience, Blue Marlin will be supported by two RIBs, offer nitrox, and provide diving courses. The vessel is rebreather and technical diving friendly and, through a partnership with KISS Rebreathers US and Dive Talk, will offer instruction and rental of the new DiveTalk GO! rebreather system. Additionally, guests will have access to high-quality rental equipment from Bare Sports and Atomic Aquatics.

Blue Marlin is also built with sustainability in mind. The vessel will be equipped with a sewage treatment plant and emission reduction devices to ensure minimal impact on the environment, aligning with Seafari Diving’s commitment to eco-consciou operations.

Asul na marlin
The inviting lounge on the Blue Marlin

“We built Blue Marlin to be the ultimate liveaboard experience for divers seeking comfort, adventure, and world-class diving,” said Jean Henon, Seafari founder. “With its luxurious amenities, expert crew, and carefully curated itineraries, we look forward to welcoming guests aboard for unforgettable adventures in the Bahamas.”

Blue Marlin is now open for bookings, with departures beginning in October 2026. Cruise prices start from $2,350. For more information and to reserve your diving adventure, click dito.

Asul na marlin
Blue Marlin has plenty of room across multiple decks
pinakabagong Episode ng Podcast mula sa Scuba Diver Mag
Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Natututo ako tungkol sa sidemount at nahihirapan akong maghanap ng malinaw na halimbawa kung paano i-rig ang mga tangke. Alam kong masasakop ito sa pagsasanay, ngunit kailangan kong malaman kung ano ang makukuha ko bago ako kumuha ng klase, walang magandang sidemount shop malapit sa akin. Maaari mo bang ipakita kung paano ni-rigged ang mga sidemount tank at deco/stage tank? Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Mahahalagang Affiliate Link na Dapat Subaybayan 🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Mamili ng Scuba Gears Dito: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF4LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu8EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde========== ✅ Scuba Magazine Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat. Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran! Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, mga review ng gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat!

@jaketarren
#askmark Hoy! Natututo ako tungkol sa sidemount at nahihirapan akong maghanap ng malinaw na halimbawa kung paano i-rig ang mga tangke. Alam kong masasakop ito sa pagsasanay, ngunit kailangan kong malaman kung ano ang makukuha ko bago ako kumuha ng klase, walang magandang sidemount shop malapit sa akin.

Maaari mo bang ipakita kung paano ni-rigged ang mga sidemount tank at deco/stage tank?

Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/

✅ Mahalagang Affiliate Links na Susundan

🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Mamili ng Mga Scuba Gear Dito:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tungkol sa Scuba Diver Magazine.

Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat.

Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran!

Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Paano Mo Mag-rig ng Sidemount Cylinder?

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Paano ako makakabit ng kumikislap na ilaw sa aking kambal o nag-iisang silindro upang makita/hanapin ako ng aking kaibigan kahit na mahina ang visibility o sa gabi? Ang karaniwang lanyard sa mga bagay na ito ay laging hinahayaan ang liwanag na bumagsak pababa at nakakubli ito. Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Mahahalagang Affiliate Link na Dapat Subaybayan 🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Mamili ng Scuba Gears Dito: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF4LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu8EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde========= ✅ Scuba Magazine Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat. Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran! Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=6

@martink72
#askmark Paano ako makakabit ng kumikislap na ilaw sa aking kambal o nag-iisang silindro para makita/hanapin ako ng aking kaibigan kahit na mahina ang visibility o sa gabi? Ang karaniwang lanyard sa mga bagay na ito ay laging hinahayaan ang liwanag na bumagsak pababa at nakakubli ito.
Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/

✅ Mahalagang Affiliate Links na Susundan

🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Mamili ng Mga Scuba Gear Dito:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tungkol sa Scuba Diver Magazine.

Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat.

Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran!

Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Paano Ko Magkakabit ng Kumikislap na Ilaw na Strobe Sa Aking Sarili Para Makita Ako ng Aking Buddy? #askmark #scubadiving

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Tingnan ang Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxe7wy9b https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear, Mga Review sa Underwater, Scuba, www. Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Website ng Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://divermagtwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nakipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

Bisitahin ang Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

MGA PAGBILI NG GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ito ba ang Pinakamagandang Dive Center Kailanman? W\@wakatobidiveresort

sumuskribi

PANOORIN TAYO!

Kumuha ng lingguhang roundup ng lahat ng balita at artikulo ng Divernet Scuba Mask
Hindi kami spam! Basahin ang aming patakaran sa privacy para sa karagdagang impormasyon.
sumuskribi
Ipaalam ang tungkol sa
bisita

0 Comments
Karamihan Binoto
Pinakabago Pinakamatanda
Mga Paunang puna sa Inline
Tingnan ang lahat ng mga komento
Kamakailang Komento
Steve Seaman: Ang pagtuklas ng kampana ng maninisid ay naglabas ng mito ng pagkawasak ng barko mula sa tubig
Francis Hermans: Pipeline: Left To Die na sinusuri ng podcast ang scuba scandal
Nick Bailey: Biyuda ng maninisid: 'Araw-araw ko pa ring sinusuri ang balita'
Ron: Mga pagtuklas ng maninisid: Meg tooth sa Florida, mga bomba sa UK
Steve: Umalis si Paul Toomer sa Dive RAID International
Kamakailang mga Balita
Seafari Diving upang ilunsad ang marangyang Bahamas liveaboard, Blue Marlin Seafari Diving upang ilunsad ang marangyang Bahamas liveaboard, Blue Marlin
Paano huminga ang Croatian freediver sa loob ng 29 minuto Paano huminga ang Croatian freediver sa loob ng 29 minuto
Ang magandang 30×30 ay nangangako ng 'isang patak sa balde' Ang magandang 30×30 ay nangangako ng 'isang patak sa balde'
Ang pinakamalalim na pagkawasak ng barko sa mga dagat ng Pransya ay ang 1500s na mangangalakal Ang pinakamalalim na pagkawasak ng barko sa mga dagat ng Pransya ay ang 1500s na mangangalakal
Sumama si Diver Theo kay Stephen Fry para tuhog sa bottom-trawling Sumama si Diver Theo kay Stephen Fry para tuhog sa bottom-trawling
Inimbitahan ang mga diver at snorkeller sa NW Dive Fest 2025 ng BSAC Inimbitahan ang mga diver at snorkeller sa NW Dive Fest 2025 ng BSAC
Ugnay sa amin
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread Tiktok
Ang hindi nauugnay na mga larawan sa site na ito ay copyright ng photographer.
Makipag-ugnayan sa DIVER Magazine para sa mga detalye.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Lahat ng karapatan ay nakareserba.
Mga Subscription ng Regalo
Mag-subscribe sa halagang £3/buwan