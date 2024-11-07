Dalawang kilalang dive liveboard ang nagliyab

Dalawang liveaboard na kilalang-kilala sa mga scuba diver, ang isa ay tumatakbo sa Egyptian Red Sea at ang isa pa sa Maldives, ay dumanas ng iniulat na mga sakuna na sunog.

Ang tatlong-kubyerta Nouran, pinatatakbo ng Mga Red Sea Explorer, is understood to have caught fire last night (6 November) while at Daedalus Reef, though the cause of the blaze is unknown. Guests and crew were evacuated from the boat and taken to Hurghada.

Ang 36m mahogany-hulled liveaboard, na itinayo noong 2006, ay nagpatakbo ng mga ruta sa hilaga at timog na Red Sea palabas ng Hurghada, kasama ang mga regular na linggong paglalakbay sa timog na sumasakay sa Brothers, Daedalus at Elphinstone. Ito ay tumanggap ng hanggang 24 na bisita, na may mga pasilidad para sa mga technical diver.

“Thankfully, all guests and crew were safely evacuated without any injuries, and everyone is now back on land,” said Red Sea Explorers in a statement. “Despite the swift and professional efforts of our crew the fire could not be contained, and we were unable to save mv Nouran.

“While the safety of our guests and crew is our foremost priority, the loss of MV Nouran is profoundly felt. She was not just a vessel; she was a home, both for us and for the many guests who shared unforgettable journeys aboard her.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of kind and supportive messages from our clients and business partners. These condolences bring warmth on a difficult day, and we are incredibly grateful for the compassion shown by our community.

“Our team is working diligently to find solutions for guests who have bookings on mv Nouran for the remainder of the season. We will be reaching out to each agent and customer as soon as possible with further information.”

Blue Voyager was on break

Sa Maldives naman, ang 37m steel-hulled Blue Voyager, pinatatakbo ng Master Liveaboards, nasunog sa mga madaling araw ng araw na ito (Nobyembre 7) habang nasa isang maintenance break sa daungan sa Hulhumalé malapit sa kabisera ng Malé – kaya walang mga bisitang maninisid ang nasangkot at walang ibang nasawi.

Ang award-winning Blue Voyager ay itinayo noong 2001 at maaaring magdala ng 26 na bisita sa tatlong suite at 10 cabin nito. Ito ang tanging sasakyang-dagat sa Master fleet na tumatakbo sa Maldives.

"Pagkatapos subukang kontrolin ang apoy, lahat ng tripulante ay inilikas ang bangka nang ligtas," sabi ng Master Liveaboards. "Sinusuri na namin ang mga isyu na nilikha ng sunog sa mga paparating na biyahe. Ang mga bisitang malamang na maapektuhan ay makikipag-ugnayan sa tamang panahon.

"Kami ay nalulugod na ang insidenteng ito ay hindi mas malala at ang lahat ng nakasakay ay ligtas."

This article has been updated to include Red Sea Explorers’ statement.

