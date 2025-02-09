Niue love: Isang regalo sa Araw ng mga Puso para sa mga diver 

Mga Subscription sa Magazine
Lumalangoy ang mga humpback whale sa dagat ng Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
If you think that gifting a small stake in the South Pacific would make a loved one's Valentine’s Day, National Geographic Pristine Seas wants to help you make the connection to bring that about.

For NZ $140 (about £63) you can sponsor for the next 20 years the protection of 1sq km of the waters off Niue, a tiny island but also the world’s largest raised coral atoll, said to host more than 100 observed coral species.

The vulnerable katuali sea snake can be found only in the island’s sea-caves, and its waters are a major breeding ground for humpback whales and home to one of the world’s biggest grey reef shark populations.    

A parrotfish (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Niue (pronounced Nee-oo-ay) has a human population of only 2,000 and lies 2,100km north-east of New Zealand between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. 

National Geographic Pristine Seas collaborated with Niue on a scientific survey to document its marine biodiversity in 2023. It was the third stop on its Global Expedition, a five-year collaboration with central and western Pacific Island nations, and it became a supporter of Niue's stance on protecting the environment.

Niue's 100% protection

Niue is the only country in the world to have protected 100% of its territorial waters, says Pristine Seas, including a total ban on fishing and other human activities in the Moana Mahu Marine Protected Area, which covers 49,000sq km (40%) of its ocean area.

A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
To help pay to maintain, monitor and enforce this MPA, Niue has developed a sustainable funding initiative that offers individuals and organisations the opportunity to sponsor a small portion of its marine sanctuary via its Mga Pangako sa Pag-iingat ng Karagatan (OCCs). 

OCC seal
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
That upkeep serves to allow nearby fish populations to be replenished, improving local fishing, providing jobs and economic benefits and building resilience against ocean-warming.

Ang Niue & Ocean Wide (NOW) Trust administers the 127,000 OCCs and manages the investment. In return for your sponsorship, which is obtainable here, you receive a certificate suitable for framing.   

@timpell49 #AskMark Mark great video love your content Kamakailan lang ay nasubok ang aking cylinder hydro napuno ito ng hangin gaano katagal mo kayang panatilihin ang hangin sa cylinder bago mo ito gamitin .Maaari ding maubos ng dive shop ang hangin at punuin ng nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Photography Website, Scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Reviews https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ITcuba: https://www.rorkmedia.com https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nakipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

Buong Listahan ng mga Dive Show na may mga Link:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

ENERO 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
MARSO 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARSO 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
MARSO 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show
ABRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show
HUNYO 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks
NOBYEMBRE 11-14: DEMA Show

Ang US diver na si Barrington Scott ay nagtakda ng na-verify na Guinness World Record para sa pinakamabilis na oras upang mag-scuba dive sa lahat ng pitong kontinente. Sinabi ng Cartagena City Council na naghahanda itong higpitan ang access sa Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system sa southern Spain, kasunod ng pagkamatay ng isang 37-anyos na babaeng diver doon noong 18 Enero. At pinalawig ng isang tagabuo ng tirahan sa ilalim ng dagat ang rekord para sa pinakamahabang oras na ginugol sa ilalim ng tubig.

Ang US diver na si Barrington Scott ay nagtakda ng na-verify na Guinness World Record para sa pinakamabilis na oras upang mag-scuba dive sa lahat ng pitong kontinente. Sinabi ng Cartagena City Council na naghahanda itong higpitan ang access sa Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system sa southern Spain, kasunod ng pagkamatay ng isang 37-anyos na babaeng diver doon noong 18 Enero. At pinalawig ng isang tagabuo ng tirahan sa ilalim ng dagat ang rekord para sa pinakamahabang oras na ginugol sa ilalim ng tubig.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

MGA PAGBILI NG GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Isinara ang Spanish Cave Pagkatapos ng Fatality #scuba #podcast #news

