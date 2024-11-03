Ang Pinakamalaking Online na Resource para sa Scuba Divers
Maghanap
Isara ang box para sa paghahanap na ito.

Bid now for an Oceanic 31 shark artwork

Sundin ang Divernet sa Google News
Mag-subscribe sa aming Lingguhang Newsletter

An exhibition of shark-dedicated artworks called Oceanic 31 completes its two-year tour of UK exhibition spaces from late November at London’s Royal Geographical Society (RGS), with the works then being dispersed in an online auction in support of the Shark Trust's Oceanics Programme.

The collection, depicting 31 species of oceanic sharks and rays, was donated to the cause by 31 individual artists in 2022. The works range from paintings and digital creations to sculptures and mixed media.

Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden
Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden

Ang free exhibition can be seen at the RGS Pavilion from 26 November until 7 December. Potential bidders, perhaps with Christmas gifts in mind, have until the end of that final show date to make their offers, which can be done now by pagbisita sa website.

Silky Street by ScapaJoe
Silky Street by ScapaJoe
Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs
Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs

One of the artworks will be auctioned live by TV wildlife expert Steve Backshall, who is headline speaker at the Shark Trust’s flagship annual event “For The Love Of Sharks” at the RGS on 29 November. Tickets for the evening event magagamit pa rin from the Shark Trust.

Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead
Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead
Oceanic Whitetip by ATM
Oceanic Whitetip by ATM

“This exhibition has given us the opportunity to reach out to a new audience and inspire more people with the wonderful sharks and rays on which our Pangako ng Big Shark campaign is based,” says Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox. “We are immensely grateful to the 31 artists who have worked so hard to create these works.”

Gayundin sa Divernet: OCEANIC 31: SHARK IMAGES GO ON UK TOUR, WANTED: DIVERS’ OCEANIC & BASKING SHARK SIGHTINGS, INILUNSAD ng SHARK TRUST ang 5-PROJECT APP, DIVERS SNAPSHOT 2,000 SHARKS & RAYS

pinakabagong Episode ng Podcast mula sa Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kapag ang huli mo ay naging napaka-stress dahil sa kakapusan ng hangin? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Review Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kasosyo namin ang https://www.scuba.com at https ://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kung ang huli mo ay sobrang stressful dahil sa kakulangan ng hangin?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Links

Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Pagbalik sa Tubig Pagkatapos ng Masamang Pagsisid? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -kagamitan ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------ FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partner kami gamit ang https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

Link ng Website ng Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.
00: 00 Panimula
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Pag-unbox
03:51 Mga Detalye
09:40 Balik-aral

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ AMING MGA WEBSITE Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand -------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------- FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nakipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Ang mga Gabay ay Binayaran sa Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Mag-load ng Higit Pa ... sumuskribi

PANOORIN TAYO!

Kumuha ng lingguhang roundup ng lahat ng balita at artikulo ng Divernet Scuba Mask
Hindi kami spam! Basahin ang aming patakaran sa privacy para sa karagdagang impormasyon.

sumuskribi
Ipaalam ang tungkol sa
bisita

0 Comments
Karamihan Binoto
Pinakabago Pinakamatanda
Mga Paunang puna sa Inline
Tingnan ang lahat ng mga komento
Kamakailang Komento
Steve Farrar: Black Fleet ni Ben Franklin
Nagbebenta ng Bud: Ghost Ships Of The Great Lakes Part-2
K Stearns: Pinalawak ng Wakatobi ang Proteksyon sa Coral Reef
Orca Dive: 10 Pinakamahusay na Tip sa Underwater Photography
John Dryden: Ang pagkabigla ng Lusitania
Kamakailang mga Balita
Auction fundraiser para sa Sea of ​​Change Foundation Auction fundraiser para sa Sea of ​​Change Foundation
Namatay ang maimpluwensyang cave-diver na si Bill Gavin Namatay ang maimpluwensyang cave-diver na si Bill Gavin
Ang 'One Dive Family' ay nasa ilalim ng banner ng SDI Ang 'One Dive Family' ay nasa ilalim ng banner ng SDI
HUWAG MANIWALA SA MATA HUWAG MANIWALA SA MATA
Ang Egyptian liveaboard ay lumubog sa malalim na timog Ang Egyptian liveaboard ay lumubog sa malalim na timog
Itinapon ng mangingisda ang patay na snorkeller pabalik sa dagat Itinapon ng mangingisda ang patay na snorkeller pabalik sa dagat

Ikonekta Sa Amin

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Ang hindi nauugnay na mga larawan sa site na ito ay copyright ng photographer.
Makipag-ugnayan sa DIVER Magazine para sa mga detalye.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Lahat ng karapatan ay nakareserba.

0
Gusto pag-ibig ang iyong mga saloobin, mangyaring magkomento.x