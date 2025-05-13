Mga Subscription sa Magazine
Alisin ang Mga Ad sa halagang £3/buwan
Mag-sign in

Cave-diving conference in Florida

Sundan kami sa Google News
Mag-subscribe sa aming Lingguhang Newsletter
Cave-diving conference (NSS-CDS)
(NSS-CDS)

The 2025 International Cave Diving Conference is set to take place in High Springs, Alachua in the heart of north Florida’s freshwater springs cave-diving country at the end of May.

The annual event is hosted by the National Speleological Society – Cave Diving Section (NSS-CDS). Founded in 1973 by famed cave-explorer Sheck Exley, the NSS-CDS is the USA’s biggest non-profit cave-diving organisation and works to boost safety, education and conservation in the sport.

Following a social event on the evening of Friday, 30 May, the main conference takes place the following day with a programme of presentations, workshops and a range of exhibitors covering equipment, travel and experiences.

MC Paul Heinerth is set to introduce speakers including Stratis Kas, debunking gas-management myths; Dr Joerg Hess, sharing innovations in rebreather scrubber technology; geologist and sump-explorer Joseph Firkaly-Paciera, discussing south-eastern US cave systems; and Diver’s Atlas, on the use of crowdsourced data to revolutionise cave-mapping and exploration. 

More than US $25,000-worth of diving equipment including rebreathers and other prizes will be raffled during the event to support the work of the NSS-CDS.

The venue is the Barn at Rembert Farms and admission is $95 ($65 for members). Information and tickets can be obtained on the NSS-CDS site.

Gayundin sa Divernet: State of rebreathers: Menduno sa RF4, Paano kumalat ang teknikal na diving sa buong mundo, Spring Country – North Florida’s fountains of youth, A guide to Florida springs diving

pinakabagong Episode ng Podcast mula sa Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Natututo ako tungkol sa sidemount at nahihirapan akong maghanap ng malinaw na halimbawa kung paano i-rig ang mga tangke. Alam kong masasakop ito sa pagsasanay, ngunit kailangan kong malaman kung ano ang makukuha ko bago ako kumuha ng klase, walang magandang sidemount shop malapit sa akin. Maaari mo bang ipakita kung paano ni-rigged ang mga sidemount tank at deco/stage tank? Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Mahahalagang Affiliate Link na Dapat Subaybayan 🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Mamili ng Scuba Gears Dito: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF4LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu8EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde========= ✅ Scuba Magazine Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat. Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran! Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=6

@jaketarren
#askmark Hoy! Natututo ako tungkol sa sidemount at nahihirapan akong maghanap ng malinaw na halimbawa kung paano i-rig ang mga tangke. Alam kong masasakop ito sa pagsasanay, ngunit kailangan kong malaman kung ano ang makukuha ko bago ako kumuha ng klase, walang magandang sidemount shop malapit sa akin.

Maaari mo bang ipakita kung paano ni-rigged ang mga sidemount tank at deco/stage tank?

Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/

✅ Mahalagang Affiliate Links na Susundan

🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Mamili ng Mga Scuba Gear Dito:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tungkol sa Scuba Diver Magazine.

Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat.

Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran!

Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Paano Mo Mag-rig ng Sidemount Cylinder?

@martink72 #askmark Paano ko ikakabit ang isang kumikislap na ilaw sa aking kambal o nag-iisang silindro upang makita/hanapin ako ng aking kaibigan kahit na mahina ang visibility o sa gabi? Ang karaniwang lanyard sa mga bagay na ito ay laging hinahayaan ang liwanag na bumagsak pababa at nakakubli ito. Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Mahahalagang Affiliate Link na Dapat Subaybayan 🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Mamili ng Scuba Gears Dito: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF4LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu8EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde========== ✅ Scuba Magazine Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat. Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran! Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=6

@martink72
#askmark Paano ako makakabit ng kumikislap na ilaw sa aking kambal o nag-iisang silindro para makita/hanapin ako ng aking kaibigan kahit na mahina ang visibility o sa gabi? Ang karaniwang lanyard sa mga bagay na ito ay laging hinahayaan ang liwanag na bumagsak pababa at nakakubli ito.
Mangyaring bisitahin ang aming website para sa higit pang Scuba news, underwater photography, mga pahiwatig at payo, at mga ulat sa paglalakbay: https://divernet.com/

✅ Mahalagang Affiliate Links na Susundan

🔗 Makakuha ng 15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na Alok na eSIM! Gamitin ang Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Mamili ng Mga Scuba Gear Dito:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Manatiling Nakakonekta sa Amin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Mga Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Para sa mga katanungan sa negosyo: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Mga iminungkahing video para sa iyo:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tungkol sa Scuba Diver Magazine.

Maligayang pagdating sa Scuba Diver Magazine! Mahilig kami sa lahat ng bagay na may kaugnayan sa mundo sa ilalim ng dagat. Bilang isang libreng magazine sa pamamahagi sa Europe, ANZ, at North America, inihahatid namin sa iyo ang pinakabago sa scuba diving, mula sa mga epic dive na destinasyon sa paglalakbay at mga tapat na pagsusuri sa gear hanggang sa payo ng eksperto, balita, at nakaka-inspire na kwento sa ilalim ng dagat.

Isa ka mang batikang maninisid o nagsisimula pa lang sa iyong paglalakbay sa ilalim ng dagat, idinisenyo ang aming content para panatilihin kang may kaalaman, inspirasyon, at handa para sa iyong susunod na pagsisid. Pumasok, mag-explore, at manatiling konektado sa mundo ng scuba diving kasama namin! Sumali sa amin at huwag palampasin ang isang pakikipagsapalaran!

Para sa mga katanungan sa Negosyo, mangyaring gamitin ang impormasyon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibaba:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Mahilig sa scuba diving? Mag-subscribe ngayon para sa mga tip sa paglalakbay sa pagsisid, pagsusuri sa gear, payo sa scuba, epic dives, balita sa pagsisid, at mga kuwento sa ilalim ng dagat!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Paano Ko Magkakabit ng Kumikislap na Ilaw na Strobe Sa Aking Sarili Para Makita Ako ng Aking Buddy? #askmark #scubadiving

Bisitahin ang Wakatobi Resort Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEARCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints.comgod Website ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.diinstagram.com/scubadivermag.com/scubadivermag https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

Bisitahin ang Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

MGA PAGBILI NG GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ito ba ang Pinakamagandang Dive Center Kailanman? W\@wakatobidiveresort

sumuskribi

PANOORIN TAYO!

Kumuha ng lingguhang roundup ng lahat ng balita at artikulo ng Divernet Scuba Mask
Hindi kami spam! Basahin ang aming patakaran sa privacy para sa karagdagang impormasyon.
sumuskribi
Ipaalam ang tungkol sa
bisita

0 Comments
Karamihan Binoto
Pinakabago Pinakamatanda
Mga Paunang puna sa Inline
Tingnan ang lahat ng mga komento
Kamakailang Komento
S Isda: 5 Coral Reef Fact na kailangang malaman ng lahat
Aidan Karley: Namatay ang maninisid matapos habulin ang GoPro pababa
Aidan Karley: Namatay ang maninisid matapos habulin ang GoPro pababa
Aidan Karley: Namatay ang maninisid matapos habulin ang GoPro pababa
Steve Weinman: Inaresto ng FBI ang takas na scuba instructor sa mga singil sa sex
Kamakailang mga Balita
Cave-diving conference in Florida Cave-diving conference in Florida
Tumutulong ang gumagawa ng sunglasses na pondohan ang PADI AWARE Tumutulong ang gumagawa ng sunglasses na pondohan ang PADI AWARE
Nakulong: May-ari ng dive-shop na nag-iwan ng solong freediver Nakulong: May-ari ng dive-shop na nag-iwan ng solong freediver
Ang hard-hitting Attenborough film ay kinondena ang MPA trawling Ang hard-hitting Attenborough film ay kinondena ang MPA trawling
Namatay ang maninisid habang nagsisimula ang pagbawi ng superyacht ng Sicily Namatay ang maninisid habang nagsisimula ang pagbawi ng superyacht ng Sicily
Inaresto ng FBI ang takas na scuba instructor sa mga singil sa sex Inaresto ng FBI ang takas na scuba instructor sa mga singil sa sex
Ugnay sa amin
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread Tiktok
Ang hindi nauugnay na mga larawan sa site na ito ay copyright ng photographer.
Makipag-ugnayan sa DIVER Magazine para sa mga detalye.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Lahat ng karapatan ay nakareserba.
Mga Subscription ng Regalo
Mag-subscribe sa halagang £3/buwan