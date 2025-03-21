Mga Subscription sa Magazine
Book a trip with Aggressor Adventures – and get a FREE Mares Puck 4 dive computer

Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures has teamed up with Mares – the official scuba gear partner of the company – to offer all guests who book a trip with them between now and 2 April 2025 (for travel between 1 November 2025 aqnd 28 February 2026) a FREE Mares Puck 4 dive computer worth US$400.

The Puck 4 is compact like the classic Mares Puck computer models, with a new design and colours on the outside, and a great revolution on the inside thanks to its advanced technology.

The Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm with customizable gradient factors will give you full transparency and control of your decompression, and the integrated Bluetooth will allow you to directly download your dives to a smart device.

It has air, nitrox (up to three gas mixes), and bottom timer modes, and features a clear segment display made using chip-on-glass technology with 800 segments.

It has a user-replaceable battery (CR 2450) with a long battery life of 100 dives, a single button for intuitive use, and straps which can easily be removed and replaced with a bungee if you so wish.

The Puck 4 comes in six attractive colours – aqua, black, blue, olive, orange, and yellow.

NB: The offer applies to all Aggressor Liveaboards, Aggressor River Cruises and Aggressor Signature Lodges. After deposit is paid, email a copy of your invoice, colour preference and shipping address to: promotions@aggressor.com. Applies to individuals and group reservations, and can be booked directly through Aggressor or an Aggressor reseller. Dive computers will be sent out in late-April. Guests are responsible for paying any applicable duties on the Puck 4. The promotion is not retroactive, and can be combined with other current specials or money-saving discounts.

pinakabagong Episode ng Podcast mula sa Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark great video love your content Kamakailan lang ay nasubok ang aking cylinder hydro napuno ito ng hangin gaano katagal mo kayang panatilihin ang hangin sa cylinder bago mo ito gamitin .Maaari ding maubos ng dive shop ang hangin at punuin ng nitrox?

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark magandang video mahal ang iyong nilalaman Kamakailan lang ay nasubok ang aking cylinder hydro napuno ito ng hangin gaano katagal mo kayang panatilihin ang hangin sa silindro bago mo ito gamitin .Maaaring maubos din ng dive shop ang hangin at punuin ng nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Gaano Katagal Maaari Mong Panatilihin ang Hangin sa Isang Silindro? #AskMark #scubadiving

Buong Listahan ng mga Dive Show na may mga Link: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ ENERO 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAY 22-25: EXO 31 Thailand Dive Expo HUNYO 1-13: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 15-6: GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBER 7-17: Diving Talks NOVEMBER 19-11: DEMA Show

Buong Listahan ng mga Dive Show na may mga Link:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

ENERO 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
MARSO 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARSO 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
MARSO 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show
ABRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show
HUNYO 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks
NOBYEMBRE 11-14: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

00: 00 Panimula
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterranean
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Diving Talks
11:58 DEMA

Mga Paparating na Dive Show sa 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Ang US diver na si Barrington Scott ay nagtakda ng na-verify na Guinness World Record para sa pinakamabilis na oras upang mag-scuba dive sa lahat ng pitong kontinente. Sinabi ng Cartagena City Council na naghahanda itong higpitan ang access sa Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system sa southern Spain, kasunod ng pagkamatay ng isang 37-anyos na babaeng diver doon noong 18 Enero. At pinalawig ng isang tagabuo ng tirahan sa ilalim ng tubig ang rekord para sa pinakamahabang oras na ginugol sa ilalim ng tubig. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/299289964article-world/120.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-XNUMX-days-under-sea/

Ang US diver na si Barrington Scott ay nagtakda ng na-verify na Guinness World Record para sa pinakamabilis na oras upang mag-scuba dive sa lahat ng pitong kontinente. Sinabi ng Cartagena City Council na naghahanda itong higpitan ang access sa Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system sa southern Spain, kasunod ng pagkamatay ng isang 37-anyos na babaeng diver doon noong 18 Enero. At pinalawig ng isang tagabuo ng tirahan sa ilalim ng dagat ang rekord para sa pinakamahabang oras na ginugol sa ilalim ng tubig.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Isinara ang Spanish Cave Pagkatapos ng Fatality #scuba #podcast #news

