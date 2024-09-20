Ang Pinakamalaking Online na Resource para sa Scuba Divers
Ang Pinakamalaking Online na Resource para sa Scuba Divers
Maghanap
Isara ang box para sa paghahanap na ito.

Get a signed copy of Steve Backshall’s Deep Blue at GO Diving Show ANZ

Sundin ang Divernet sa Google News
Mag-subscribe sa aming Lingguhang Newsletter
Steve Backshall

Ang GO Diving Show ANZ‘s keynote speaker on the Main Stage is acclaimed TV presenter, naturalist and adventurer Steve Backshall. He is also an accomplished author, having written several well-received books, and he will be signing his latest – Deep Blue: My Ocean Journeys – after his talks.

Deep Blue: My Ocean Journeys

Take a deep breath… Steve Backshall was nine years old the first time he saw a shark, while on holiday with his family in Malaysia. It was the beginning of a life-long fascination with these ‘lords of the sea', and the oceanic life around them.

His career as one of the world's most popular naturalists and explorers has taken him to countless underwater places, many never before seen by others. And he's also been witness to the startling decline in fortune of our oceans' wild inhabitants over the past 50 years.

Steve Backshall
Deep Blue: My Ocean Journeys

Deep Blue is a book a lifetime in the making: a remarkable blend of memoir, travel, and marine and environmental science that takes us on an unforgettable tour of the many worlds of aquatic life: from underwater deserts and rainforests to the evolution of ocean heroes like the sea turtle and the great white, from the genesis of ocean life to the rapidly declining state of white polar seas and coral reefs. It's both a love letter to our precious oceans and rallying cry for what we must do to save them.

There are only 200 copies available (100 hardback – $55, 100 softback – $25) at the GO Diving Show ANZ, so we strongly recommend pre-ordering to secure your copy. Pre-ordered books will be available for collection from the book signing zone during the designated signing times, with priority given to those who pre-order.

GO Diving Show ANZ
Get a signed copy of Steve Backshall's Deep Blue at GO Diving Show ANZ 3

Ang GO Diving Show ANZ

Ang taunang kaganapang ito, na nagaganap ngayong taon sa 28 29-Septiyembre sa Sydney Showground sa Olympic Park, ay naglalayong ipakita ang pinakamaganda sa ating mundo sa ilalim ng dagat sa lahat mula sa mga hilaw na baguhan na nag-iisip na pumasok sa diving, o natapos na ang kanilang mga entry-level na kurso, hanggang sa mga advanced na maninisid, hanggang sa mga technical diver at beteranong CCR mga maninisid.

Mayroong isang hanay ng mga yugto - ang Pangunahing Yugto, ang Photo Stage, ang Stage ng Australia/New Zealand, ang Stage ng Inspirasyon at ang Tech Stage – na magiging host ng dose-dosenang mga speaker mula sa buong mundo, pati na rin ang isang host ng mga interactive na feature na angkop sa bata at matanda, mula sa mga karanasan sa VR diving, isang demonstration pool, at marami pang iba.

Sa paligid ng mga yugto at tampok ay isang malawak na hanay ng mga exhibitor, mula sa mga tourist board at tour operator hanggang sa mga resort, liveaboard, pagsasanay mga ahensya, retailer, tagagawa, at mga organisasyon ng konserbasyon.

Ang 2024 GO Diving Show UK, na nasa ikalimang taon na nito, ay umakit ng higit sa 10,000 na dumalo sa katapusan ng linggo, at sumasaklaw sa isang lugar na 10,000 sq m ng exhibition space, at ang Australia at New Zealand na variant ay naghahangad na maabot ang antas na ito sa mga darating na taon.

Ang pagpasok sa inaugural na GO Diving Show ANZ ay ganap na libre – magparehistro dito upang makuha ang iyong mga tiket para sa walang alinlangan na kaganapan sa pagsisid ng 2024 sa Australia. Maraming on-site na paradahan at madaling puntahan ang venue na may maraming opsyon sa transportasyon, kaya kunin ang mga petsa sa iyong talaarawan ngayon at maghanda para sa isang epic weekend na nagdiriwang ng lahat ng anyo ng diving.

pinakabagong Episode ng Podcast mula sa Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kapag ang huli mo ay naging napaka-stress dahil sa kakapusan ng hangin? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Review Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kasosyo namin ang https://www.scuba.com at https ://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kung ang huli mo ay sobrang stressful dahil sa kakulangan ng hangin?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Links

Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Pagbalik sa Tubig Pagkatapos ng Masamang Pagsisid? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -kagamitan ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------ FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partner kami gamit ang https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

Link ng Website ng Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.
00: 00 Panimula
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Pag-unbox
03:51 Mga Detalye
09:40 Balik-aral

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ AMING MGA WEBSITE Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand -------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------- FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nakipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Ang mga Gabay ay Binayaran sa Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Mag-load ng Higit Pa ... sumuskribi

PANOORIN TAYO!

Kumuha ng lingguhang roundup ng lahat ng balita at artikulo ng Divernet Scuba Mask
Hindi kami spam! Basahin ang aming patakaran sa privacy para sa karagdagang impormasyon.

sumuskribi
Ipaalam ang tungkol sa
bisita

0 Comments
Karamihan Binoto
Pinakabago Pinakamatanda
Mga Paunang puna sa Inline
Tingnan ang lahat ng mga komento
Kamakailang Komento
Les jones: SS United States liner upang maging pinakamalaking artificial reef sa mundo
Jeffrey Bryan: SS United States liner upang maging pinakamalaking artificial reef sa mundo
lesleybrooke2005@yahoo.co.uk: Sculpture para sa ilog ng Kent – ​​Malapit nang itakda ang Grenada diver-draw
Perry Papacostas: SS United States liner upang maging pinakamalaking artificial reef sa mundo
Biscut: SS United States liner upang maging pinakamalaking artificial reef sa mundo
Kamakailang mga Balita
Ang tip-off ng Faroes ay humantong sa pag-aresto sa 'tinik sa gilid' na si Watson Ang tip-off ng Faroes ay humantong sa pag-aresto sa 'tinik sa gilid' na si Watson
Babae ang namatay dahil sa kagat ng pating sa Western Sahara Babae ang namatay dahil sa kagat ng pating sa Western Sahara
Ang Red Sea mola mola sighting ay gumagawa ng lokal na balita Ang Red Sea mola mola sighting ay gumagawa ng lokal na balita
'Pambihirang paghahanap': Ang survey ng wind-farm ay nagpapakita ng pagkawasak ng WW1 na barko 'Pambihirang paghahanap': Ang survey ng wind-farm ay nagpapakita ng pagkawasak ng WW1 na barko
Sculpture para sa ilog ng Kent – ​​Malapit nang itakda ang Grenada diver-draw Sculpture para sa ilog ng Kent – ​​Malapit nang itakda ang Grenada diver-draw
Nasuspinde ang pot consultant pagkatapos ng kamatayan ng diver sa Malta Nasuspinde ang pot consultant pagkatapos ng kamatayan ng diver sa Malta

Ikonekta Sa Amin

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Ang hindi nauugnay na mga larawan sa site na ito ay copyright ng photographer.
Makipag-ugnayan sa DIVER Magazine para sa mga detalye.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Lahat ng karapatan ay nakareserba.

0
Gusto pag-ibig ang iyong mga saloobin, mangyaring magkomento.x