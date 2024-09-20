Get a signed copy of Steve Backshall’s Deep Blue at GO Diving Show ANZ

Ang GO Diving Show ANZ‘s keynote speaker on the Main Stage is acclaimed TV presenter, naturalist and adventurer Steve Backshall. He is also an accomplished author, having written several well-received books, and he will be signing his latest – Deep Blue: My Ocean Journeys – after his talks.

Take a deep breath… Steve Backshall was nine years old the first time he saw a shark, while on holiday with his family in Malaysia. It was the beginning of a life-long fascination with these ‘lords of the sea', and the oceanic life around them.

His career as one of the world's most popular naturalists and explorers has taken him to countless underwater places, many never before seen by others. And he's also been witness to the startling decline in fortune of our oceans' wild inhabitants over the past 50 years.

Deep Blue is a book a lifetime in the making: a remarkable blend of memoir, travel, and marine and environmental science that takes us on an unforgettable tour of the many worlds of aquatic life: from underwater deserts and rainforests to the evolution of ocean heroes like the sea turtle and the great white, from the genesis of ocean life to the rapidly declining state of white polar seas and coral reefs. It's both a love letter to our precious oceans and rallying cry for what we must do to save them.

There are only 200 copies available (100 hardback – $55, 100 softback – $25) at the GO Diving Show ANZ, so we strongly recommend pre-ordering to secure your copy. Pre-ordered books will be available for collection from the book signing zone during the designated signing times, with priority given to those who pre-order.

Ang taunang kaganapang ito, na nagaganap ngayong taon sa 28 29-Septiyembre sa Sydney Showground sa Olympic Park, ay naglalayong ipakita ang pinakamaganda sa ating mundo sa ilalim ng dagat sa lahat mula sa mga hilaw na baguhan na nag-iisip na pumasok sa diving, o natapos na ang kanilang mga entry-level na kurso, hanggang sa mga advanced na maninisid, hanggang sa mga technical diver at beteranong CCR mga maninisid.

Mayroong isang hanay ng mga yugto - ang Pangunahing Yugto, ang Photo Stage, ang Stage ng Australia/New Zealand, ang Stage ng Inspirasyon at ang Tech Stage – na magiging host ng dose-dosenang mga speaker mula sa buong mundo, pati na rin ang isang host ng mga interactive na feature na angkop sa bata at matanda, mula sa mga karanasan sa VR diving, isang demonstration pool, at marami pang iba.

Sa paligid ng mga yugto at tampok ay isang malawak na hanay ng mga exhibitor, mula sa mga tourist board at tour operator hanggang sa mga resort, liveaboard, pagsasanay mga ahensya, retailer, tagagawa, at mga organisasyon ng konserbasyon.

Ang 2024 GO Diving Show UK, na nasa ikalimang taon na nito, ay umakit ng higit sa 10,000 na dumalo sa katapusan ng linggo, at sumasaklaw sa isang lugar na 10,000 sq m ng exhibition space, at ang Australia at New Zealand na variant ay naghahangad na maabot ang antas na ito sa mga darating na taon.

Ang pagpasok sa inaugural na GO Diving Show ANZ ay ganap na libre – magparehistro dito upang makuha ang iyong mga tiket para sa walang alinlangan na kaganapan sa pagsisid ng 2024 sa Australia. Maraming on-site na paradahan at madaling puntahan ang venue na may maraming opsyon sa transportasyon, kaya kunin ang mga petsa sa iyong talaarawan ngayon at maghanda para sa isang epic weekend na nagdiriwang ng lahat ng anyo ng diving.