Ang Pinakamalaking Online na Resource para sa Scuba Divers
Ang Pinakamalaking Online na Resource para sa Scuba Divers
Maghanap
Isara ang box para sa paghahanap na ito.

Namatay ang pioneer ng Bond-movie na si Jordan Klein

Sundin ang Divernet sa Google News
Mag-subscribe sa aming Lingguhang Newsletter
Cinematographer Jordan Klein
Cinematographer Jordan Klein

Cinematographer Jordan Klein Sr, who died on 1 October at the age of 98, was best known for his ground-breaking underwater work on many James Bond films, including Thunderball, for which he won an Academy Award. He was also an accomplished underwater photographer, engineer and inventor.

Klein was born in Cleveland, Ohio on 1 December, 1925 but at an early age moved with his family to Miami, Florida, the state in which he would spend much of his life – he died in his home town of Ocala. By 1938 he had become interested in diving.

Klein saw action with the Navy in the Pacific during WW2, and was three days into the journey as part of the first wave to hit Japan when the atomic bombs were dropped.

After the war, he borrowed the money to buy and convert a Navy PT boat into what was claimed to have been one of the first dive-boats on Miami Beach, also going on to open one of its first dive-shops. “Everyone thought I was crazy,” he said. “Nobody is gonna pay you to take them out to go snorkelling or diving on a boat!” 

He also modified an old compressor to start a business called Mako Compressors and cater for what he was convinced was the emerging scuba-diving industry.

Klein’s underwater work on Thunderball won him his first Oscar
Klein’s underwater work on Thunderball won him his first Oscar

Goldwyn calls

Samuel Goldwyn of MGM saw a Buhay magazine story about Klein’s scuba-diving activities and asked him if he could build an underwater housing for one of his studio’s large Mitchell cameras. He misled Goldwyn into believing that he already had photographic experience, while thinking: “I can read, and there’s a library down the street!”

His career in movies would spring from this connection, when producer Darryl Zanuck offered him the role of underwater engineer and cameraman on 20,000 Mga Liga Sa ilalim ng Dagat

Klein designed and built camera housings initially using brass plates and silver, and went on to provide underwater protection for brands that included Rolleiflex, Bolex, Argus, Leica and Stereo, embracing everything from 35mm still cameras to 8mm and 16mm movie cameras, with not only professionals but amateur divers in mind. 

Promoting his camera housings
Promoting his camera housings

One of his products was a plastics underwater stills camera housing, which he claimed sold 19,000 units through Woolworth’s stores.

Klein was involved with some of the early ‘blockbuster’ underwater movies and over his lifetime would work on 78 feature films and many TV series.

As director of underwater engineering and cameraman on Thunderball he built all the underwater vehicles, staged the fight scenes and shot many of the underwater sequences, co-winning an Academy Award for the design and construction of the props, sets and special effects. 

This would be followed years later in 2001 with an Oscar for Best Technical Achievement, a recognition of his overall pioneering efforts in developing and applying underwater camera housings for motion pictures.

video YouTube

The CryoLung

In 1967 Klein co-developed with Jacques Cousteau a liquid-oxygen breathing device they called the CryoLung, designed to sustain a diver three to four times longer than conventional scuba gear.

He also directed and filmed news, promotional films and documentaries, such as the shark TV programmes he made from the late 1980s with his son Jordy. Recreationally he was an aviator and a car and boat racer as well as a diver.

Working with animals
Working with animals

Other well-known films on which Klein worked included Creature From The Black Lagoon, The Aquarians, Flipper, You Only Live Twice, Live and Let Die, Never Say Never Again, The Day of the Dolphin, Splash, Jaws, Cocoon, The Abyss at Bermuda Triangle.

TV series included the long-running and influential Pangangaso sa Dagat mula 1954 hanggang 1963, The Six Million Dollar Man, Chips, Miami Vice, X-Files at at SeaQuest.

Gayundin sa Divernet: STAN WATERMAN: THE MAN WHO LOVED SHARKS, THE TECHNICAL GENIUS OF PETER SCOONES, COVID-19 CLAIMS CAMERA PIONEER SCHAEFER, MONO MASTER-PHOTOGRAPHER BROOKS DIES

pinakabagong Episode ng Podcast mula sa Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kapag ang huli mo ay naging napaka-stress dahil sa kakapusan ng hangin? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Review Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kasosyo namin ang https://www.scuba.com at https ://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kung ang huli mo ay sobrang stressful dahil sa kakulangan ng hangin?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Links

Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Pagbalik sa Tubig Pagkatapos ng Masamang Pagsisid? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -kagamitan ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------ FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partner kami gamit ang https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

Link ng Website ng Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.
00: 00 Panimula
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Pag-unbox
03:51 Mga Detalye
09:40 Balik-aral

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ AMING MGA WEBSITE Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hint & Advice, Travel Reports Website : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand -------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------- FOLLOW KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nakipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng mahahalagang gamit mo. Pag-isipang gamitin ang link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel. Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Mga Pagbili ng Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay sa SCUBA. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Ang mga Gabay ay Binayaran sa Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Mag-load ng Higit Pa ... sumuskribi

PANOORIN TAYO!

Kumuha ng lingguhang roundup ng lahat ng balita at artikulo ng Divernet Scuba Mask
Hindi kami spam! Basahin ang aming patakaran sa privacy para sa karagdagang impormasyon.

sumuskribi
Ipaalam ang tungkol sa
bisita

0 Comments
Karamihan Binoto
Pinakabago Pinakamatanda
Mga Paunang puna sa Inline
Tingnan ang lahat ng mga komento
Kamakailang Komento
Michael L: SS United States liner upang maging pinakamalaking artificial reef sa mundo
matt w: Ang nadiskonektang hose ay naging sanhi ng pagkamatay ng Scapa diver
Jessica j: Ang bihag na dolphin ay 'itinapon sa tubig ng paliguan'
John: 4 na maninisid ang namatay matapos masipsip sa tubo
Les jones: SS United States liner upang maging pinakamalaking artificial reef sa mundo
Kamakailang mga Balita
Mapapalakas ba ng 25% na mas kaunting English pot ang serbisyo para sa mga diver? Mapapalakas ba ng 25% na mas kaunting English pot ang serbisyo para sa mga diver?
Sa wakas natunton ang 'ghost ship of the Pacific' Sa wakas natunton ang 'ghost ship of the Pacific'
Nautilus para ipamahagi ang mga Dived Up na libro Nautilus para ipamahagi ang mga Dived Up na libro
Ang spookfish ay bagong deepwater chimaera species Ang spookfish ay bagong deepwater chimaera species
Naglabas ang Navy ng 6 na naibalik na pagong sa Azores Naglabas ang Navy ng 6 na naibalik na pagong sa Azores
Malta diver-death inquiry hold doktor negligent Malta diver-death inquiry hold doktor negligent

Ikonekta Sa Amin

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Ang hindi nauugnay na mga larawan sa site na ito ay copyright ng photographer.
Makipag-ugnayan sa DIVER Magazine para sa mga detalye.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Lahat ng karapatan ay nakareserba.

0
Gusto pag-ibig ang iyong mga saloobin, mangyaring magkomento.x