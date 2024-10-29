16 u/w close-ups: which would you choose?

No fewer than 25 judges make up the panel that has been whittling down entries in the annual Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) wildlife competition, and the 16 images in contention for prizes in the Underwater category can now been revealed.

The judges include professional photographers, magazine editors, conservationists and authors. It took some 20 hours of Zoom calls to agree on which of the 11,681 close-up, macro and micro photographs entered in 11 categories should advance to the shortlist stage of the 2024 competition.

The top 100 pictures and the category and overall winners will be selected only in January. The 16 underwater images are shown here in alphabetical order of photographer.

The Nautilus (Luis Arpa)

Curious Baby Manatee (Remuna Beca)

Blue Ribbon (Pietro Cremone)

Cardinalfish (Laszlo Foldi)

Make Love Not War (Yury Ivanov)

Everything's A-OK (Gabriel Jensen)

Rest Time (Kyungshin Kim)

Holding On (Ofek Liepaz)

The Match (Ferenc Lorincz)

Goby Eggs (Saeed Rashid)

Octopus Bottle (Saeed Rashid)

The Meal (Domenico Roscigno)

Hooded Nudis (Brian Skjerven)

Symbiosis In Sea Sponge (Jenny Slack)

Potbellied Seahorse (Daniel Sly)

The 10 categories besides Underwater are Animals, Arachnids, Butterflies & Dragonflies, Fungi, Insects, Intimate Landscape, Invertebrate Portrait, Plants, Studio Art and, for under-18s, Young. Some of these categories could also include underwater photography.

Top prize is £2,500 cash and a trophy, and each category winner collects £250 (the Young Close-up Photographer of the Year collects a £700 Sigma lens and trophy) along with other prizes.

Founded in the UK in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder "to reveal the hidden wonder of the world", CUPOTY can claim to be the largest competition in its field. It is supported by a newsletter and runs a themed challenge throughout November. about CUPOTY 6 on the website.

