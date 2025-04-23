Mga Subscription sa Magazine
Ang Scuba Show, nasa ika-38 na ngayonth taon, babalik sa espirituwal na tahanan nito sa Long Beach noong 2025 at nangangako ng napakaraming mga kawili-wiling tagapagsalita, maraming masasayang aktibidad at atraksyon, at malawak na hanay ng mga exhibitor upang makatulong na magbigay ng inspirasyon at pagtuturo sa mga bisita.

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), larawan and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Ang Long Beach Convention Center ay isang world-class meeting facility na matatagpuan sa magandang harbor setting sa loob ng maigsing lakad papunta sa waterfront restaurant, entertainment, Aquarium of the Pacific, at sa view ng sikat na Queen Mary. Sagana ang may bayad na paradahan sa convention center at mga kalapit na lote.

Ipakita ang Scuba
Ang Scuba Show ay bumalik sa Long Beach - i-book ang iyong mga tiket ngayon 6

Ipinapakita

Lunod digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Ang palaging sikat na New Product Showcase ay magbibigay liwanag sa ilan sa mga pinakabagong produkto na kamakailang inilabas o malapit nang ipalabas sa merkado.

Ang koponan ng pagsisid ng Sheriff, na kumpleto sa kanilang kambal na bangka at trak, ay muli sa bulwagan.

Ipakita ang Scuba
Halika at tingnan ang maraming bagong kagamitan

Hand's on nakakatuwang mga atraksyon

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the larawan stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Maaari mong palibutan ang iyong sarili ng mapang-akit na marine life sa Kelp Dome Theatre, o kung gusto mo ng kaunting excitement, tingnan kung gaano katagal ka magtatagal sa bucking rodeo shark!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

Ipakita ang Scuba
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great larawan suhayan

Mga Exhibitor

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, pagsasanay agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

seminar

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to larawan and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com para sa kumpletong listahan ng seminar, mga paglalarawan, oras, numero ng silid, talambuhay ng tagapagsalita at mga update. NB: Ang mga seminar ay maaaring magbago.

Ipakita ang Scuba
Tingnan kung gaano katagal ka makakasakay sa rodeo shark

Mahigit $50,000 sa mga door prize

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased online or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Sabado ng gabi party

Kapag nagsasara na ang palabas para sa gabi, sumali sa Scuba Show team para sa isang impormal na pagtitipon na may live na musika, mga bar at food truck, at magpakawala kasama ang mga kapwa diver. Sumali sa raffle para manalo ng magagandang premyo, na may mga kita sa isang charity na may temang karagatan. Ang pagpasok ay libre sa lahat ng dadalo sa Scuba Show. Suriin sa www.scubashow.com para sa mga anunsyo ng partido na mas malapit sa petsa ng kaganapan.

Ipakita ang Scuba
Magkita-kita at magsaya kasama ang mga kapwa diver

Scuba Show 2025 – kunin ang iyong mga tiket nang maaga!

Ang Scuba Show ay magaganap sa Sabado 31 Mayo at Linggo 1 Hunyo sa Hall C sa Long Beach Convention Center. Ang Scuba Radio ay magho-host ng mga pre-show na 'warm-up' sa parehong araw mula 9.15am-10am – asahan ang kasiyahan at mga laro, at ilang magagandang giveaways.

Mga oras ng pagbubukas

Sabado 31 Mayo - 10am hanggang 6pm

Linggo Hunyo 1 - 10am hanggang 5pm

Available na ang mga ticket

Mag-book ng mga tiket nang maaga dito at iwasan ang pila kapag dumalo ka.

Mga larawan sa kagandahang-loob ng Scuba Show

Paano Gumagana ang Twinset Valves Sa Scuba Diving | Ipinaliwanag ang mga Shutdown Drills At Isolator Tips #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Nalilito kung paano gamitin ang mga twinset valve o magsagawa ng wastong valve shutdown drill? Hindi ka nag-iisa. Sa AskMark episode na ito, ipinaliwanag ni Mark kung paano gumagana ang mga valve sa twin cylinder, kabilang ang kung paano ligtas na buksan at isasara ang mga ito, kung paano gumagana ang mga isolator valve, at kung bakit ang mga valve drill (kilala rin bilang mga shutdown drill o V-Drills) ay kritikal para sa pag-diagnose ng mga tagas sa panahon ng teknikal at recreational dives. Nagbabahagi din si Mark ng mga tip sa memorya ng kalamnan para sa pag-abot sa iyong kaliwa at kanang mga post, isolator-first vs isolator-last logic, at kung paano maiwasan ang sobrang paghigpit o hindi ligtas na pagpoposisyon ng balbula. Ang gabay na ito ay perpekto para sa mga diver na lumilipat sa twinsets, sidemount divers na gustong malaman tungkol sa manifold setup, o sinumang gustong pagbutihin ang kanilang mga kasanayan sa pamamahala ng gas. Ipaalam sa amin sa mga komento kung paano itinuro ng iyong instructor ang mga valve drill at huwag kalimutang iwanan ang iyong mga tanong gamit ang #AskMark para maitampok sa isang video sa hinaharap.

Paano Gumagana ang mga Valve sa Twin Cylinders? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hi Mark. Maaari ka bang gumawa ng isang video kung paano haharapin ang mga balbula at manifold sa mga twin cylinder. Nakakalito alalahanin kung aling paraan upang buksan ang mga balbula at madaling magkamali lalo na sa mga emergency. Salamat
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Diskwento sa Internasyonal na eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Maging fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

MGA PAGBILI NG GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ATING MGA WEBSITE

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Review ng Scuba Gear
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Mga Pahiwatig at Payo, Mga Ulat sa Paglalakbay
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ang Tanging Dive Show sa United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para sa advertising sa loob ng aming mga brand
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUMUNOD KAMI SA SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nakikipagsosyo kami sa https://www.scuba.com at https://www.mikesdivestore.com para sa lahat ng iyong mahahalagang gamit. Isaalang-alang ang paggamit ng link ng kaakibat sa itaas upang suportahan ang channel.

Ang impormasyon sa video na ito ay hindi nilayon o ipinahiwatig na maging kapalit para sa propesyonal na Pagsasanay ng SCUBA o mga rekomendasyon para sa bawat tagagawa. Ang lahat ng nilalaman, kabilang ang teksto, mga graphic, mga larawan, at impormasyon, na nilalaman sa video na ito ay para sa pangkalahatang layunin ng impormasyon lamang at hindi pinapalitan ang pagsasanay mula sa isang kwalipikadong Dive Instructor o mga partikular na kinakailangan mula sa mga tagagawa ng kagamitan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Paano Gumagana ang Twinset Valves Sa Scuba Diving | Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Shutdown Drill At Mga Tip sa Isolator

