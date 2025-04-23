Ang Scuba Show ay bumalik sa Long Beach - i-book ang iyong mga tiket ngayon

Ang Scuba Show, nasa ika-38 na ngayonth taon, babalik sa espirituwal na tahanan nito sa Long Beach noong 2025 at nangangako ng napakaraming mga kawili-wiling tagapagsalita, maraming masasayang aktibidad at atraksyon, at malawak na hanay ng mga exhibitor upang makatulong na magbigay ng inspirasyon at pagtuturo sa mga bisita.

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), larawan and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Ang Long Beach Convention Center ay isang world-class meeting facility na matatagpuan sa magandang harbor setting sa loob ng maigsing lakad papunta sa waterfront restaurant, entertainment, Aquarium of the Pacific, at sa view ng sikat na Queen Mary. Sagana ang may bayad na paradahan sa convention center at mga kalapit na lote.

Ipinapakita

Lunod digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Ang palaging sikat na New Product Showcase ay magbibigay liwanag sa ilan sa mga pinakabagong produkto na kamakailang inilabas o malapit nang ipalabas sa merkado.

Ang koponan ng pagsisid ng Sheriff, na kumpleto sa kanilang kambal na bangka at trak, ay muli sa bulwagan.

Halika at tingnan ang maraming bagong kagamitan

Hand's on nakakatuwang mga atraksyon

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the larawan stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Maaari mong palibutan ang iyong sarili ng mapang-akit na marine life sa Kelp Dome Theatre, o kung gusto mo ng kaunting excitement, tingnan kung gaano katagal ka magtatagal sa bucking rodeo shark!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great larawan suhayan

Mga Exhibitor

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, pagsasanay agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

seminar

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to larawan and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com para sa kumpletong listahan ng seminar, mga paglalarawan, oras, numero ng silid, talambuhay ng tagapagsalita at mga update. NB: Ang mga seminar ay maaaring magbago.

Tingnan kung gaano katagal ka makakasakay sa rodeo shark

Mahigit $50,000 sa mga door prize

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased online or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Sabado ng gabi party

Kapag nagsasara na ang palabas para sa gabi, sumali sa Scuba Show team para sa isang impormal na pagtitipon na may live na musika, mga bar at food truck, at magpakawala kasama ang mga kapwa diver. Sumali sa raffle para manalo ng magagandang premyo, na may mga kita sa isang charity na may temang karagatan. Ang pagpasok ay libre sa lahat ng dadalo sa Scuba Show. Suriin sa www.scubashow.com para sa mga anunsyo ng partido na mas malapit sa petsa ng kaganapan.

Magkita-kita at magsaya kasama ang mga kapwa diver

Scuba Show 2025 – kunin ang iyong mga tiket nang maaga!

Ang Scuba Show ay magaganap sa Sabado 31 Mayo at Linggo 1 Hunyo sa Hall C sa Long Beach Convention Center. Ang Scuba Radio ay magho-host ng mga pre-show na 'warm-up' sa parehong araw mula 9.15am-10am – asahan ang kasiyahan at mga laro, at ilang magagandang giveaways.

Mga oras ng pagbubukas

Sabado 31 Mayo - 10am hanggang 6pm

Linggo Hunyo 1 - 10am hanggang 5pm

Available na ang mga ticket

Mag-book ng mga tiket nang maaga dito at iwasan ang pila kapag dumalo ka.

Mga larawan sa kagandahang-loob ng Scuba Show