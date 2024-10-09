Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 74 Out Ngayon

Mag-click dito para sa Scuba Diver ANZ 74

Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Australia

Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

Ang Kepulauan Solomon

Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanuatu

Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Masterclass ng Mustard

Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Natatanging Australian Marine Life

Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris

PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Conservation Corner

The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Mga Divers Alert Network

Ang Dan team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two

Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders

Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

Niyusiland

Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Ekstra sa Pagsubok

Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.