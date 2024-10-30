Ang Pinakamalaking Online na Resource para sa Scuba Divers
Dive Raja Ampat na may Meridian Adventure Dive

Dive Raja Ampat na may Meridian Adventure Dive

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

Ano ang Kasamang:

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

Mga pagbubukod:

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $ 55 bawat tao
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • Alcoholic at non-alcoholic na inumin
  • Mag-dive sa mga computer and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

MAKIPAG-UGNAYAN

Tel: + 62 951 317 6120

What's App: +62 822 4854 0774

email: reservations@meridianadventuresdive.com  

Mga Tuntunin at Kundisyon:

Mangyaring sanggunian MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
Panahon ng Pag-book: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024
Panahon ng Paglalakbay: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

Tungkol sa Meridian Adventure Dive:

Matatagpuan sa nakamamanghang Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive ay isang PADI 5-Star Eco Resort at ipinagmamalaking nagwagi ng prestihiyosong PADI Green Star award. Ang aming scuba diving ang mga serbisyo, na kilala sa kanilang propesyonalismo at kalidad, ay naging magkasingkahulugan sa PADI at Meridian Adventure mga pangalan, tinitiyak ang isang tiwala at kasiya-siyang karanasan sa diving para sa lahat.

pinakabagong Episode ng Podcast mula sa Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kapag ang huli mo ay naging napaka-stress dahil sa kakapusan ng hangin? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Paano mo pinangangasiwaan ang follow on dives kung ang huli mo ay sobrang stressful dahil sa kakulangan ng hangin?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Pagbalik sa Tubig Pagkatapos ng Masamang Pagsisid? #AskMark #scuba

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod.

Sa linggong ito sa podcast, ang mga gabay ng Professional Dive sa Phillipines ay nasa mainit na tubig pagkatapos ng isang tip off na ang ilan ay tumatanggap ng bayad para sa pag-ukit ng mga pangalan sa coral, na humahantong sa mga awtoridad na apat na beses ang reward money para sa anumang impormasyon sa mga salarin. Sinabi ni LL cool J kamakailan sa Guardian na muntik na siyang malunod ng anamatronic shark sa Deep Blue Sea. At isang dating Navy diver ang nagpasya na maging unang lumangoy sa English channel, sa kanyang likod.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Ang mga Gabay ay Binayaran sa Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

